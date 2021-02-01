Short Interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expands By 33.8%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 749,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

