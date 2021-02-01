Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Drops By 45.2%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNI opened at $26.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

