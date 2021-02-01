Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Expands By 102.8%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

SGSOY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

