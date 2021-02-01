Short Interest in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Rises By 137.2%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 137.2% from the December 31st total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.
Sequans Communications Company Profile
Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.