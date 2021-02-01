Short Interest in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Rises By 137.2%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 137.2% from the December 31st total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.