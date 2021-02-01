Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Drops By 51.2%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of SRCRF opened at $0.11 on Monday. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
