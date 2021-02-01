Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Drops By 51.2%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of SRCRF opened at $0.11 on Monday. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Ridge and Goldwedge. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.