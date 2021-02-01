Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Rises By 182.3%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 182.3% from the December 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OPP opened at $14.45 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $486,000. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

