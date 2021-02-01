Short Interest in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Declines By 25.5%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $307.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $79,940.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $55,431.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,888 shares of company stock valued at $392,209. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 140,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

