Short Interest in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Decreases By 40.4%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 38,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.52.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

