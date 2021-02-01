Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Rises By 30.3%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 737,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,604.0 days.

BGAOF stock remained flat at $$21.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

