Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Increases By 76.1%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PVCT traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.08. 559,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,247. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing drugs based on halogenated xanthenes for oncology, hematology, and dermatology indications. Its prescription drug candidates include PV-10, which is in Phase Ib/II study for metastatic melanoma; Phase I study for hepatocellular carcinoma and other solid tumors metastatic to the liver; and non-clinical assessment of pediatric cancer tumor cell.

