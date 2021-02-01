Short Interest in Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Increases By 148.2%

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 148.2% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

RAMPF stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris Infrastructure from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

