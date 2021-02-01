Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Drops By 25.1%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

