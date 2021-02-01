Short Interest in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expands By 31.4%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 974,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OESX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

OESX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.81 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

