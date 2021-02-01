Short Interest in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Rises By 154.9%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 154.9% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NMTC opened at $2.20 on Monday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.
About NeuroOne Medical Technologies
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.