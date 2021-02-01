Short Interest in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Rises By 154.9%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 154.9% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NMTC opened at $2.20 on Monday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

