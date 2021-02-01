Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Declines By 22.6%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 2,325,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,002.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NTOIF opened at $70.00 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $77.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

