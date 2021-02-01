Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Declines By 41.2%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Natural Alternatives International stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.01. 809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 million, a PE ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Lane sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $93,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

