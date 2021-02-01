Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Decreases By 57.8%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.27% of MIND Technology worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.32. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.94.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 63.69% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

