Short Interest in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Drops By 24.3%

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MAGS opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.10. Magal Security Systems has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.31% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

