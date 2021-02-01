Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Increases By 107.4%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the December 31st total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HNSBF stock remained flat at $$29.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

