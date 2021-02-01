Short Interest in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Drops By 25.9%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

