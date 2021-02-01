Short Interest in General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Rises By 160.0%

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GEVI opened at $0.14 on Monday. General Environmental Management has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13.

About General Environmental Management

General Environmental Management, Inc provides industrial liquid waste treatment and remediation services. It offers field services, remediation, transportation, and site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous materials to the oil and gas industry, industrial clients, and domestic waste generators.

