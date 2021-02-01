Short Interest in Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Rises By 108.0%

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FTMR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906. Fortem Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.
Fortem Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.