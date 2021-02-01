Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Drops By 54.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.81. 21,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,368. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

