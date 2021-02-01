Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Increases By 31.2%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,192,300 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 908,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Separately, Dundee Securities raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. 22,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,916. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

