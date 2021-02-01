Short Interest in CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Grows By 35.1%

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CYTR remained flat at $$2.15 during midday trading on Monday. 126,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,821. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. CytRx has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

