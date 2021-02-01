Short Interest in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Declines By 41.5%

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of CounterPath worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CounterPath alerts:

CPAH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,158. The company has a market cap of $22.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. CounterPath has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.