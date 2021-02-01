Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Drops By 57.5%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,800 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the December 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth $89,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellium by 12.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Constellium by 41.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.
About Constellium
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
