Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Drops By 57.5%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,800 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the December 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth $89,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellium by 12.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Constellium by 41.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Constellium has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 2.58.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

