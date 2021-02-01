Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Expands By 78.8%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CNF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,821. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $217.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 422.30 and a current ratio of 422.30.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. CNFinance had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

