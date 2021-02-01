Short Interest in Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Declines By 49.1%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 298.0 days.

OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $17.34 on Monday. Appen has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Relevance and Speech and Image.

