Short Interest in AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Grows By 37.5%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGFAF stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. AgraFlora Organics International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About AgraFlora Organics International

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

