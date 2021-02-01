Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Decreases By 36.6%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 584,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JFU stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,358. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

