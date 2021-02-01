Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

SMED has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $13.22 on Friday. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 million and a P/E ratio of 188.88.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

