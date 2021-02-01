Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SMED stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.94 million and a P/E ratio of 188.88. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $440,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 16.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

