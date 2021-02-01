Shard Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Shard has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $2,666.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

