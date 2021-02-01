SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SGS in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SGS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SGSOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.
