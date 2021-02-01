Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Short Interest Update

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.3 days.

SVRGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of SVRGF opened at $4.79 on Monday. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

