Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Short Interest Update

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.3 days.

SVRGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of SVRGF opened at $4.79 on Monday. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

