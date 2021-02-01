ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $610.00 to $615.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $565.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $543.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $537.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

