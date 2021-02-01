ServiceNow, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $543.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.45. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.