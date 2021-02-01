ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Research analysts at Summit Insights issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ServiceNow in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights analyst J. Kees forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Summit Insights also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $543.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,488,201. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.