Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 475,501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 682.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 526,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 459,380 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after acquiring an additional 315,774 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

SRE stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $124.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.68. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

