Selfkey Trading Up 22.3% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Selfkey has a market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.92 or 0.00884303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00050730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.77 or 0.04342205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019824 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,658,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.