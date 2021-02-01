Secret (SCRT) Market Capitalization Reaches $76.25 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. Secret has a market capitalization of $76.25 million and approximately $998,740.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00305891 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00027757 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.98 or 0.01499359 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,676,738 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

