Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

RJF stock opened at $99.93 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

