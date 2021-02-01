Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HESM. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,900. The company has a market cap of $385.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 230,262 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
Featured Story: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.