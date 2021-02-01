Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HESM. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,900. The company has a market cap of $385.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 230,262 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

