Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $44.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $63.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.