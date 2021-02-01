Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Increased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.54 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

