Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Down 31.0% in January

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. 80,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

