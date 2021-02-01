Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s (SDMHF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SDMHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

SDMHF stock opened at $403.00 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $144.79 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.28.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.