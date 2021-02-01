Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SARTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $425.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.99. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $214.10 and a 52-week high of $425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.