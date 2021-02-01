Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SNY stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

